Start Here: All You Need to Know
Here is a quick introduction of my Substack publication "LinkedIn for Smart Humans" explaining what to find across the various sections - and how it can help you.
G’day, welcome to my second Substack publication!
Let me quickly guide you to know exactly what you can expect from LinkedIn for Smart Humans (named to call out the human side of LinkedIn).
What to find where
Here is a quick overview of each section - which works best on the desktop browser instead of the mobile app.
Social Selling Monday 💡 An extract of my weekly series (350+ weeks)
Latest LinkedIn Lesson 🗞️ Fortnightly series with detailed LinkedIn tips
LinkedIn Power Lab 🎤 My monthly webinar series running since 2020
Podcasts & Interviews 🎬 Guest podcast episodes and interviews
Books & Courses 📚 Introduction of my related books and online courses
How I can help you
I helped a range of people improving their LinkedIn profile and activities through my books, Connect & Act and Social Selling for Jobseekers as well as through team challenges and dedicated coaching programs.
This is a free Substack publication, on purpose without a paid option. You can find my concrete products and services below.
Books
Connect & Act (2023): my LinkedIn book for those in sales and marketing
Social Selling for Jobseekers (2024): the career version of the book
You can get the books as Kindle and paperback versions on the links above
Tip: order your personally signed copy, shipped around the globe!
Courses
Social Selling Email Course (free)
Organic LinkedIn Course (the course companion my Connect & Act book)
Services
LinkedIn Profile Refresh: I help professionals get a magnetic experience
LinkedIn Challenge: the perfect team approach across 30 days
What’s your choice?
Did you know?
This is my second Substack publication. I created “Business Book Builder ☕️” with two earlier names covering the book publishing side of things and also added “Happy Habits” for the topic of my new book carrying the same name.
👉 May I ask you for a little favour? Whenever you have a good LinkedIn tip working well for you, could you please send it to me?
Here is the background on how I started my LinkedIn journey with discipline: I started writing about Social Selling on LinkedIn in November 2018. Nearly seven years ago, I’m still writing using my hashtag #socialsellingmonday (never missed a week!) which became a starting point for my Meetup group, my courses, my role at Hootsuite, my books… consistency pays off!
Gunnar, I like how you’ve made this both practical and approachable. It’s clear you know LinkedIn inside out but also care about the human side of it. The mix of lessons, webinars, and resources feels really supportive. Looking forward to seeing how this helps people show up more authentically online.