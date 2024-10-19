This week I attended the insightful webinar „From Likes to Loyalty Using Psychology to Win on Social Media“ with Bianca Schwartpaul and Dr Leanne Elich.

Not a surprise that psychology has a large part in social media - but I saw it for the first time presented in conjunction. This is what I learned:

Behavioural science is understand why people behave while psychology is why they think and behave the way they do.

Our brain works 95% by intuition and 5% by rational thinking.

The likelihood of engagement increases when more oxytocin than cortisol is produced.

In a nutshell: The more we focus our content on feeling connected the more likely to have readers engaged and convert eventually.

Here are my tips in this #socialsellingmonday episode 307 to combine #socialselling with #psychology:

Align colours and imagery in your posts to be recognised before the need to read text. Create storytelling posts to grab the 95% of the brain compared to fact driven posts only attracting 5%. Share customer success stories how your services help their clients to collect connectivity and belonging. Apply consistency with similar patterns to serve the algorithm AND the human brain for brand recognition.

How do you add psychology in your marketing and sales efforts?

