Last week transition coach Natalie Tran and I ran a webinar together about how to use LinkedIn to transform your career (see the recording on my YouTube channel here).

We know each other through our content on LinkedIn for less than a year. After an initial Zoom call we recognised the power of collaboration online.

Grateful that she invited me to her Transition With Purpose podcast in episode 42 (my favourite number!).

And the best? We met on her trip to Sydney this Tuesday in the Little Sparrow Cafe as guest 48 in my #42coffees series.

This is what I learnt from her:

Trust: Yes, you can build trustful relationships online when both sides see the potential for a mutual outcome. Transformation: Online courses and books are great for the basics - the real transformation happens with a hand-holding program running over two or three months. Relatable: As a coach, it helps to have overcome the challenges of your students to be relatable as a shortcut for them. Clarity: A call for change remains a dream without gaining clarity through an external advisor who helped others as well.

Shoutout for starting her new program „PowerUP Your Transition to Business“ starting next week - and thanks for the contribution to my book, Social Selling for Jobseekers!

What‘s your feeling to meet someone in person you only know from Zoom?

Find the original post on LinkedIn here