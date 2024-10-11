Let’s be honest, creating convincing content can be…

🆇 Overwhelming - There are endless design options, and choosing the right one feels like searching for a needle in a haystack.

🆇 Time-consuming - Balancing design creation with running your business can leave you with little energy to make each visual stand out.

🆇 Inconsistent - Without a clear strategy, your visuals can look unprofessional and fail to reflect your personal brand's value.

And you know that just pushing out content in a sea of sameness doesn't work anymore against all those others out there.

What if we could show you a better way to combine the preferred Aussie tool for visuals - Canva - in connection with LinkedIn?

And imagine how it feels if opportunities and referrals come your way instead of you try to chase them?

I will talk about that at my next LinkedIn Power Lab webinar together with

from Zoom Direct Media Australia next Monday 14 October, 7pm AEDT.

Here are my tips to combine those two tools in this #socialsellingmonday episode 306:

Use compelling visuals for your profile. Readers have maybe two seconds to have a first impression of your profile - make it attractive! Learn how to use Canva in an efficient way. This fine Aussie software 🇦🇺 grew a lot over the years. Make the best out of the new AI features as well. Create stunning visual content for LinkedIn. From images combining text and photo up to storytelling carousels like this one: so many options! Attend our webinar to learn more about it. Knowing what works is one thing, learning how to do yourself the other. We will show you how.

Please register here to attend or receive the recording: www.linkedinpowerlab.com/20241014.

Do you already use Canva with LinkedIn together?

