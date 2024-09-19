Does Social Selling also work for jobseekers and after layoffs?💡

It seems to be more difficult for career changers and candidates to stand out in a crowded market.

✍️ What is the other way of using LinkedIn for jobsearch compared to just applying for roles?

Socialselling techniques and online networking work for many in a job and also for finding the next role.

🎤 Relaunching my LinkedIn Power Lab webinar series together with careerchange expert Natalie Tran, also the host of the Transition With Purpose podcast on Monday 16 September at 7pm AEST.

Here are my four tips in my socialsellingmonday episode 302:

Define the topic you want to talk about to showcase your gained expertise from current challenges to the trends in your industry. Find professionals in three buckets: those who share insightful content, important players in your target companies and potential clients. Create your own content to show your value. This way you can demonstrate that you can bring engagement and followers into your future role. Turn connections info offline conversations. Content and conversion work hand in hand - that includes peers in your future department or company.

Please check the recording of our webinar here.

See you there!

🎁 PS: Everyone attending received a free chapter of my latest book, Social Selling for Jobseekers - you can request your free chapter here.

