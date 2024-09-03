Creating content without knowing what matters to your target audience? Let me share with you some tips you can use for occasional sprints without the need of a marathon.

Last week I posted about socialselling already for the 300th week in a row. The driving force behind is consistency. That sounds rather like a marathon.

But in life we often seek a sprint or short cut. And you surely don't want to learn in small incremental steps consistently.

It's clear that creating content without knowing what matters to your target audience doesn't work.

Here are my tips for an unfair advantage on LinkedIn (if applied with consistency) in this socialsellingmonday episode 301:

Learn from others who are two steps ahead. Analyse how they grew their audience and what you can learn from their content structure. Become known for your human side. Focus on those two impressions: what you do as a professional and what you care about as human. Use LinkedIn Messages as a search engine! Invite with two hooks in your invite. Later you can search for those keywords to get a list of people. Make new conversations all about them, not you. Think about how you can help and who you can introduce them to. This will pay back one day.

Which of those tips is new for you or you don't apply yet?

PS: They also apply for sending newsletters with personalisation using your emailautomation platform (as you can guess, mine is ActiveCampaign).

Find the original post on LinkedIn here