In the business realm, social media is used as a marketing tool. Social leaders like Gunnar Habitz take advantage of these platforms to develop their leadership style, as well as hone their communication, collaboration and community-building skills.

In the ninth episode of The People Shift Podcast, Gunnar sits down with Cybill Getgood (nee Juarez) and Jamie Getgood to tackle social media and how leaders can leverage it to run their business and lead their teams. He also shares his journey of overcoming corporate redundancy and how he landed his dream job.

Learn incredible tips and tricks from Gunnar as we explore his background in the tech and software industry, and as a guru in a leading social media platform.

