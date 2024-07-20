If you’re a professional in small and mid-sized companies or an entrepreneur looking to find suitable clients or partners for your business, then you need to be active on LinkedIn.

But hang on, you’re already there for years, just didn’t care!

Only your profile looks the same all that time. You don’t see the right people contacting you and don’t know how to find them.

Did you know that just 1% of active users post regular content? Those Social Sellers create successful business on LinkedIn.

This Course is Created For

Professionals in small and mid-sized organisations and entrepreneurs who don’t perform regular LinkedIn activities to advance conversations towards closed business.

Benefits After Attending

Know how to update your personal brand in your LinkedIn profile, connect with the right people, share useful content and turn conversations offline into concrete opportunities.

It is Not for Those Who

… expect leads to come in automatically, don’t want to add creativity and are not ready to put in the work needed to become a Social Seller. It also does not cover LinkedIn for job search.

Course Overview

How to get started - and what is the next step?

This course is free for all paid subscribers to my Substack.

Otherwise you can find it on my website for $97. If you need help with your LinkedIn profile, please go to the same link for my Refresh service.

Want to read instead of taking a course? Then my book Connect & Act - Systematic Social Selling is the right choice.

Gunnar