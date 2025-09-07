You know the feeling: you posted a great piece of content at the right time when your audience is awake using the right format which entices them to view, like or comment – but nothing happens. How come?

One of the reasons is missing the utilisation of the right hashtag. These keywords with # signs are used differently across social media channels. Do you remember the last Instagram post you liked? It probably had more hashtags than text.

Instagram members often use hashtags to express feelings for the special moment, for example #thebestbookihaveeverread. Most of those hashtags have no relevance for searching the system though.

LinkedIn has a different approach: hashtags are mainly used to support the algorithm by showing your post to the respective audience (despite AI now took a big portion of that work). Typically they are added at the bottom of a post.

Contrary to Instagram, a post with more than ten hashtags is classified by the system as spam which means limited reach. The ideal number has been reported as three to five hashtags per post.

The algorithm works with your behaviour: when you often engage on posts with certain hashtags (e.g. my own #socialsellingmonday), then it will show you more of other posts including the same hashtag. You can also follow hashtags to manifests which content appears in your feed.

There is another advantage to help the readers beyond the machine: The hashtags are displayed in bold and blue. Instead of just adding them to the bottom, you can declare portions of your text as a hashtag – as long as the words are searchable. As I write about Social Selling, I would rather mark that word within the text as #socialselling which jumps out at the reader.

Key question: how do you know which hashtags are followed by many people and thus enhances the reach of your content and fills your feed with more relevant material?

The search bar doesn’t find hashtags easily. Instead I bookmarked the link www.linkedin.com/feed/hashtag/socialsellingmonday for my blogging series and adopt that for a concrete search. Find all your followed hashtags on www.linkedin.com/mynetwork/network-manager/hashtags.

Can that principle really make a difference to the reach or turn our posts viral? Becoming viral simply means getting three times your followers. Once I shared a curated post about the influence of electrical vehicles on the building industry, added the hashtag #innovation (38 million followers) and apparently ticked many other boxes. The chosen hashtags contributed a lot to the 155,000+ impressions it received.

These are my suggestions to utilise hashtags properly:

Add three to five well-chosen hashtags at the bottom or within the text of your post, not more. LinkedIn is not Instagram to express feelings in a stream of spam. Consider those hashtags which are logical keywords to be found for. LinkedIn’s post URL includes them as you will see when you copy the link to your post. Write some of those hashtags directly inside the post, not just at the end. This way you can emphasise a keyword to make a point by being blue and bold. Study the hashtags used by visible content creators in your field or industry. Engage with those posts to improve your feed and follow those most relevant to you.

Using those hashtags wisely, you will see a more relevant experience when you scroll through your LinkedIn feed – and your readers will more likely find your content more regularly and thus engage more with it. even in the age of AI, it is wise to have your own hashtag to build your repeatable brand identity.

Question: How do you use hashtags on LinkedIn?

PS: Want to learn more examples how to get your content seen? Please connect with me on LinkedIn, happy to share some examples or help improving your activities.