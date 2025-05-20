You’ve identified a person to invite to your network through an event, a piece of content or just from a list of people you noted down or remember – well done, now let’s invite them. But how?

The easiest thing most people would do is to click on ‘Connect’ and receive that request in their ‘My Network’ tab. Easy. But is this the right approach? Probably not.

Please observe your own thought process when you receive a connection request. Do you know the person? Does the name ring a bell? Maybe in that very moment yes, but later?

When you want to invite someone, you should add a personalised note as a form of courtesy, showing respect to the other person. Explain why you want to connect and add a hook or two, otherwise it can feel as unwelcome as a cold call. Write that request based on them, not focusing too much on yourself and what you offer, like you would in a direct pitch.

Technically it is very easy on the desktop version to create that personalised invitation. You start by going to their profile, clicking on ‘Connect’ and a little window will appear saying, “You can add a note to personalise your invitation to X.” Then you click on the ‘Add a note’ button, write up to 300 characters (200 if you’re on the free LinkedIn plan) and you’re done.

This seems to be trickier for the mobile version. Most people don’t even see the three little dots (…) on the right-hand side from the blue ‘Connect’ or ‘Follow’ button. Clicking on those dots shows a menu of various functions such as ‘Personalise invite’, and from there it works like on the desktop version.

Sometimes there is another challenge on the desktop versions and mobile as well: the blue ‘Connect’ button is replaced by ‘Follow’. There are two reasons for that: either the member switched the text of that blue button in their settings, or they use the Creator Mode which is built for the purpose of growing followers to engage with the content, not to increase connections.

Why would you spend time on a personalised invite when it technically works to just connect? The advantage is two-fold: you can search later based on the keywords from your initial message and you can demonstrate that the connection will be mutually valuable, increasing the likelihood they’ll accept.

Some people say there’s no need to send a personalised invite as it takes too much time. This is where templates are handy as long as you can access them from your smartphone on the fly instead of waiting until you sit in front of your desktop version. Google Docs are typically accessible from the cloud and placing them in a note taking program like Evernote is helpful, too.

These are my steps to invite others professionally into your network:

Connect on the desktop version by clicking on ‘Add a note’ and then write a quick message with searchable keywords highlighting why you know each other or should connect at all. Or – Click on the mobile version on the three little dots to open the menu offering the same approach of adding a personalised note which will tell the other person why you want to connect. Start a quick dialogue once they accept the invite to your network after you read their profile more in detail. You can add another hook based on something concrete they shared. Nurture new connections over time by learning about them, by engaging with their content, asking concrete questions or expanding your network further into their connections.

This way you can build your network with a first impression based on building trust and respect instead of playing a numbers game. Plus, you lay the foundation for a searchable trigger sitting in the messaging section for many years to come.

Question: How do you invite people so far - with a personalised invite or not?

PS: Want to learn more examples how to invite with purpose behind? Please connect with me on LinkedIn, happy to share some examples or help improving your activities.