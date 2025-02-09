Have you ever met someone for the first time in your life and believe you know the person already quite well? Welcome to the magic of networking online before finally meeting face to face.

If you meet a stranger at a networking event, you run your tested elevator pitch to them for an introduction. Or somebody else might introduce you, there’s an exchanging of business cards and some small talk.

Here is a Social Selling example: Recently I met IT recruiter Darren Saul at a networking event in Sydney. He sat at the table behind me, and I didn’t even know that he was there until he started speaking. I recognised his voice immediately. No wonder; I’d been following him on LinkedIn for a while.

That first meeting felt as if we’d known each other already for years. Well, we did but just on LinkedIn. We never had a 1:1 call but I attended his training and he saw my content despite never becoming clients. What a powerful way to build relationships online to continue offline in the real world!

Building the “know, like and trust” factor online is critical. LinkedIn can help with that thanks to some elements in the profile such as adding your voice and video to show the genuine person you truly are.

Some of you might think that we shouldn’t connect with strangers on LinkedIn; it’s even written in the Terms of Service. That is the same as attending a networking event with the organiser requesting that we don’t listen to anyone or exchange any business cards. Simply doesn’t work!

The advantage of LinkedIn over any other platform is the combination of professional profile information with the option of adding some proof points like recommendations together with content, to learn more about what keeps someone awake at night, to use jargon from the sales world.

That might not work for all industries as not everyone shares their pain points in public. For instance, a health or wellness professional won’t be able to search for prospective customers talking about their body challenges.

The informed buyer researches potential solutions mostly online before asking suppliers or making decisions. The famous book “The Challenger Sale” by Matthew Dixon and Brent Adamson stated in 2011 that prospective buyers invite providers at the 57% point in their buying journey. I believe this has moved above the 80% mark since. It makes people check out LinkedIn.

With so many online possibilities to research about potential solutions, it is important to build relationships with those who talk to the desired target audience.

These are my recommended steps to build a genuine network:

Connect with suitable professionals for your network, beyond prospective and existing clients or potential employers, also add those in your space who educate, entertain and inspire you. Build good rapport with them online with direct messaging, commenting on their content and tapping into their networks, even connecting them with other people within the industry. Nurture the established relationships based on genuine interest to build and strengthen the “know, like and trust” factor. That can include valuable insights on their posts or asking questions. Turn the conversation offline either as a scheduled chat or as in my example, out of the blue and develop concrete ideas how you can help each other with a “givers gain” mindset.

Soon you will realise the power of connecting with people you never met in person before. From working in a local market with occasional visits to other regions, you are now acting in the global marketplace using the platform with unlimited possibilities – if we connect and act well!

Question: How do you prepare for networking online and offline?

PS: Want to learn how to enjoy networking rewrite your About section or any other part of LinkedIn? Please connect with me on LinkedIn, happy to share some examples or help refreshing your profile and activities.