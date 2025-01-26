Your best performing post with the largest number of views? Maybe it was a couple of months ago. The post you are most proud of? It’s also not visible anymore. And what about that post with the highest engagement? They are all out of sight. Let’s bring them to light again.

Your LinkedIn profile allows declaring some of your posts as ‘Featured’ in the form of a carousel. For members using the Creator Mode, the Featured area is placed between the sections Highlights and Activity to place relevant content as high as possible. Others without Creator Mode will find it further down if they have declared a post or link as ‘Featured’ at all.

With so much content available it is a massive challenge to remember and show the most important pieces we ever posted. Likewise it is difficult for our readers to find them easily. This is solved better with those lengthy articles as they are all placed nicely in order. But most professionals never use them.

It is very easy to declare a certain post as ‘featured’. Just go to the three dots on the top right of any post and click on the first option: ‘Feature on top of profile’. Then it becomes the furthest item on the right in the list. Good thing: you can also feature a link to an external website, not only posts inside LinkedIn. You can even upload the link to a video.

That carousel includes five of those items with three of them visible on the desktop version and just one on the mobile app. You can scroll to the right to get a good understanding of what the person declares as their best work. After scrolling to those five items, you receive a list. You can remove any items from the Featured list with the click of a button.

Having such a Featured section is a double benefit for yourself and for your readers. You can easily point new connections or existing contacts in a direct message to a certain element in that list which they can easily find. And for anyone who is not your direct connection or doesn’t follow you yet, this Featured section shows them what type of content they can expect from you.

As sharing content starts to become more important on your journey through this book, I highly recommend getting the Creator Mode, as the Featured section plays well with that different profile structure. Most readers follow some active content creators so they will automatically look at that very spot on your profile, too.

The saying, ‘A picture tells a thousand words’ is also valid for this section. The available real estate gives you two lines of text and an image in a wide landscape format which are both taken from the chosen items. Make sure your text and image look appealing to click on.

Here’s how you use the Featured list to your advantage:

Review your best posts, checking whatever you published before choosing at least three of them. It’s easy if you have a list with post URLs or use analytics tool ShieldApp (www.shieldapp.ai).

Designate those posts as ‘Feature on top of profile’ to make them accessible in that list. Be aware that the last item you add will be visible as the most prominent item in that section.

Add an external link to whatever you want to share, which can be a blog post, a landing page with an offer, even a YouTube video. Just make sure it comes with an image and a bit of text.

Update that list occasionally when you have something new to share. The idea is to use this as a shortcut to your best converting work, which advances your business agenda.

Once you have this section in place, your profile will look much stronger as an opinion maker, a content writer, and someone who has something to say which can be easily found and valuable for your future role. The ‘Featured’ section plays an important role when finding out if we want to follow someone we don’t know yet – or not.

Question: Which elements do you show in your Featured section?

PS: Want to learn how to rewrite your About section or any other part of LinkedIn? Please connect with me on LinkedIn, happy to share some examples or help refreshing your profile.