Did you ever describe the purpose behind your professional activities or communicate the motivation behind all you do? Is it an inner calling for your profession? Maybe your family were craftsmen for generations? Or you changed your career completely from a corporate employee to be-coming your own boss or you founded a startup company?

There are many different reasons to find your purpose that drives you as person. Being able to articulate that in the form of a story helps to de-scribe the purpose, in your personal brand in general and on LinkedIn as one way to inspire others by your unique approach to your profession.

The challenge from the point of view of your profile readers? In most cases they can’t see any trace of such a purpose. The majority of LinkedIn profiles still show the old format of an online CV without a special drive or anything that lets them stand out. It’s a sea of sameness.

Do we want to show our purpose in the first place? Is it not enough to be known as the plumber of that region as customers consistently thank us for a job well done, regardless of what motivates us? Think about that as a buyer of a service. If you only want to solve a customer’s problem in the form of a commodity, then you miss the chance to show what makes you unique – even if your current role might not require that. But one day it will, one day you must show your purpose to the world. And LinkedIn is the place for that!

Steve Jobs talked about purpose as the driver behind the work we do in his Stanford Commencement Address in 2005: “Your work is going to fill a large part of your life and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do.”

Many companies declare their purpose on another level than the typi-cal vision, mission, and values statements. Here is a relatable example of purpose from LinkedIn: “Connect the world’s professionals to make them more productive and successful.”

Switching back to our own personal brand, I like Tijmen Rümke’s four building blocks of purpose as described in his article “The 4 Drivers of Purpose in your Life” on Medium:

Passion: what you love doing

Mastery: what you’re really good at

Values: what you find important

Mission: what you want to build in your life

These four drivers obviously overlap on your inward journey. I agree with his closing statement: “The higher your mission and the deeper your meaning, the further it can reach and resonate with other people.”

These are my steps to define the purpose for your personal brand:

Understand your personal unique value proposition (UVP) by asking yourself what you stand for, what your values are, and what you contribute differently to your target market.

Draft a few examples with a structure like “I help A to do B” to get started. You might add “by doing C” or “to achieve D” to be more concrete. Show that to those who know what you do.

Craft your personal branding statement as a one or two-sentence phrase which acts as your slogan. Show the outcome of your work in the view of the reader.

Align your purpose and thoughts about your personal branding with your company or organisation to ensure both are perceived as compatible. Easy for solopreneurs, still possible for employees.

Once you have noted your purpose as the base for everything else, it will be easier to complete the following parts such as the Headline and About sections and even the paragraphs for the Experience area.

Question: Does your LinkedIn profile show your purpose anywhere?

PS: Want to learn how to rewrite your About section or any other part of LinkedIn? Please connect with me on LinkedIn, happy to share some examples or help refreshing your profile.