When LinkedIn was used mostly as a job search tool, most people only updated their experience in a similar way to how they would list it in their CV. You can still see the majority of professionals showing bullet points of their responsibilities, rarely with achievements added. If yours looks like that, it is time to change that. Now.

There are various sections where you can show your expertise in your field. The first place is the Experience section. Instead of using a boring list of responsibilities, I suggest crafting three paragraphs: The first will be about the company (not everyone might know them) and your area. When I worked at market leading company HP (Hewlett-Packard) I explained my products and territory as an introduction.

The second paragraph outlined my role in a non-jargon description which would be clearly understood by the target audience. I replaced internal role titles with terms well-known in the industry. The third paragraph talked about my achievements. It can be a list but free text is better.

LinkedIn likes to show progression within a company when you add a new role and end the earlier position without a break. That underlines that you can grow and advance as a professional at your workplace.

My example of working at Hootsuite

The following area introduces your Education. When your universities or schools are well-known, they should have their own page on LinkedIn and then it shows their logo. Beyond a degree you can also list special projects or other achievements as long they are relevant to your career. No need to list all activities, especially if these occurred a long time ago.

If you have a bachelor’s or master’s degree, I suggest not listing your high school, college, etc. unless it is a famous school and you want to connect with fellow alumni. Feel free to leave out mentioning the years you attended if you don’t want to reveal your age. If you apply for jobs using the employer’s ATS systems such as Workday, you can add the years there manually.

While education is backwards related and we use LinkedIn in the present to work towards a bright future, the section Licences & certifications shows more current achievements. Those in a technical field will want to add their certificates from the likes of Microsoft, Salesforce, Hootsuite, etc. Those often come with credentials from third-party tools as real proof, sometimes even with a link or an expiry date to refresh afterwards.

You can add further professional education in the Courses section. That includes those further development activities which are not accompanied with an official licence as those mentioned above. You can also list languages and respective test scores in their sections.

My courses and certifications

These are my suggestions to update your expertise:

Check how others in your field describe their work experience. It may take a while to find outstanding descriptions to learn from, potentially requiring you to look into adjacent industries.

Transform your current experience section from a bullet point list into an outcome-related description with a few paragraphs. Be clear about the achievements in a non-bragging way.

Adjust the education section to be clear what you achieved and to keep the most relevant degree. Feel free to add details about the thesis you wrote as long it is relevant to your career.

Add further professional development to show your interest in lifelong learning by listing respective certificates from external sources and other courses along your journey.

Congratulations! Your expertise looks much better after applying the tips listed above transitioning from a CV approach into a humble, engaging description of your capabilities in context.

Question: When did you update these sections the last time?

PS: Want to learn how to rewrite your work experience section? Please connect with me on LinkedIn, happy to share some examples or help refreshing your profile.