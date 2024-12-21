How many seconds does a person take to read your profile and make a decision to move on or to take an action like following or even sending a connection request? Maybe less than ten seconds? One of the most critical elements are the visual components: the profile photo and the background image behind.

I often wonder why even executives in larger companies often use private photos taken by amateurs for their digital presence without any reflection on how that photo represents them. In most of these cases the light and shadow are really bad, many others have contrast issues or are even blurry.

This is not Facebook or Instagram. Even if you work in a fancy job, a photo in a more casual setting should still look professional, representing your carefully created personal brand on LinkedIn.

There are so many sources for finding a good portrait photographer for this type of professional photo. Many larger conferences even have a booth with a chance to get your photo done for free. Or you can walk into any photo studio – you can even combine a session with official photos you need anyway, such as for your passport or other government documents.

Think about your branded colours for a moment. If you like the photo you’ve got but not the colours behind you, then you can easily remove that background in the free tool www.remove.bg to download a transparent photo in PNG format. Then you can add a background layer in the likewise free Canva with the desired colours or other visual effects.

The next element is the background image. Currently the size of a profile background is 1584 x 396 pixels, basically a 4:1 aspect ratio. If you upload an image in another ratio between length and height, LinkedIn has to adjust and cut on either side. Better you go to Canva and design that whole background image from scratch. Keep in mind that the bottom left part will be overlapped by your profile photo.

What else should we add to that image? If you search for examples from others, you will f ind the best creativity from content creators like Jasmin (Jay) Alic who writes the outcome of his work in clear letters in the image. Some add a little arrow pointing to the bell right below the background image, re- questing readers to click there to be notified for new posts. Well done!

Those in corporate roles often have to use company-supplied images without any chance to modify them. Find out what is possible without violating any rules. The personal brand is yours even if the company pays for your subscription. I believe in a mutual benefit so be mindful of the possibilities.

Excellent example of visuals in Natalie Tran’s profile

Here are my steps to improve the visual aspects of your profile:

Request a new profile headshot be taken as your existing photo might be either too old or doesn’t show you in the right light. The first impression counts!

Ask the photographer to take several photos in the same setting as you can use those for other areas on LinkedIn, especially if you want to combine them later with content carousels.

Design the background image based on a clever combination of visual elements and text to showcase your capabilities, well aligned with the colours of your personal or company brand.

Use modern tools like Photo Feeler to request feedback about the perception of your chosen images or let Tryiton AI create a headshot from your selfies.

Now that your profile photo and background images are refreshed, com- pare your LinkedIn presence with others in your field. Don’t you agree that it looks so much more appealing to click into your profile now and find out more about the person behind the image?

Question: Which part do you fix first: the background image or your photo?

PS: Want to learn how to create background images in Canva? Please connect with me on LinkedIn, happy to share some examples.