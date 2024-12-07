Most professionals write the main topics of their own LinkedIn first such as the headline and the About page which I discussed in the last two editions. The smaller items are often ignored. Using this photo of the Tasmanian Devil, representing the details, I want to bring more light into the darkness.

Imagine this: Your profile is nearly ready, all the basics are included and some advanced topics like the Featured section and even the Creator Mode are in place. LinkedIn added a range of smaller features over time which make your profile stand out on the first view.

Let’s start with your Contact info section: Did you check if the ways to reach you are still accurate? For anyone in customer facing roles I recommend adding your mobile phone number and email address, ideally a personal one instead of company email. Add your birthday if you’d like to remind others to talk to you at least once per year. And don’t forget to add or update your website.

The top part of your profile also has a couple of newer functions you should consider. Next to your name you can add your pronouns such as ‘She/Her’, ‘He/Him’ etc. if this way to identify yourself is typical in your industry. This is not a place for your role or company name!

You might have seen the speaker icon next to the name as well. That symbol is called name pronunciation feature, a little voice snippet of your name for up to ten seconds. That is especially handy for those with rare names like me. You can also use this to add a bit about yourself like a micro pitch but it can only be recorded on the mobile app.

A recent useful addition is the clickable website link which is much faster and efficient than clicking through the Contact info section. The good thing: you can label it as you like (e.g. “Buy my new book here!”).

Premium users can use a predefined Custom Action button (e.g. “Visit my website”) which is clickable also in messages as a quick call to action.

The top part of your profile includes an invisible detail: your industry. You can edit that field next to the location info. LinkedIn enhanced the list recently. Most people forget adapting this when they change their jobs.

Finally have a look at the profile URL of some experts you follow. Many of them show their real name in the link without the cryptic digits received by default. You find the place to change on the righthand side on the desktop version, just above the advertising box. If your real name is not available, please try some variations until you find the URL that works for you.

These are the steps to turn your profile from basic to magnetic:

Enhance the top part of your profile by recording your name and by including your own website or from your employer to appear as an approachable and genuine person.

Fix your profile URL and update the Contact info data to ensure your profile looks presentable when shared as a link in public. Make sure to include all that’s needed to be reachable.

Check your industry info in the top part of your profile. It looks unimportant as it is not displayed but it is used to determine what type of content you see in your feed – and who sees yours.

Add another language version of your profile in case you want to address a market in another language. You can still decide which portions to translate but it will be appreciated by your readers.

Now your profile has all the ingredients to be quickly perceived as a magnetic profile showing the right elements, a story within the About section including your typical keywords and a range of newer features to stand out.

Question: Which of those items do you change first for your profile?

PS: Want to learn more examples? Please connect with me on LinkedIn.