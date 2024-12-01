In last week’s first episode of this series we showed the short version of you in the headline. Now let’s look into the long-form approach to describe yourself.

Which is the most difficult part to write within your LinkedIn profile? That section which takes the longest time to complete and in most cases will be the last part you touch at all? The About section, which used to be called the Summary. That is no surprise as we are taught not to brag about ourselves. Even the best authors typically write better about someone else.

LinkedIn is not your online CV and also not your online resume. Those words are often used interchangeably, but the CV is more academic with details while the resume is a shorter summary of roles with responsibilities and achievements.

A compelling About section is written in the first person, not in the third. It is a written form of an elevator pitch which lasts for a couple of minutes. Imagine you are invited to speak at an event where everyone has a minute to introduce themselves. Surely nobody would talk about themselves in the third person. The same applies here: we write about ourselves.

The About section is the best place for a first impression beyond the visual elements, giving you the opportunity to tell more about yourself. You can use it to highlight your career choices in context, share some of your proudest achievements, or describe other relevant elements of your personality which are not visible job by job. Especially if you’ve moved around industries or even countries, as in my case, it is worth mentioning there to tell your story.

How long should the summary be, you might ask? I suggest four to five paragraphs of not more than five lines each. Please keep the mobile reader in mind – nothing is worse than scrolling through a big block of text on a device.

Your summary should show you in the best light as possible. This is not about boasting why you are the best at the job. Think about the culture of an organisation; how do you fit in the place where you work, the job function or industry? What makes you tick as a sales professional?

The most important task is getting the first sentence right as this makes the reader curious to continue learning about you as an approachable person. In the middle part you can add a famous quote that resonates with you or add a challenging question to the reader. Conclude the About section with a call-to-think, mentioning which problem you solve and what you do for others.

These are my tips to craft a remarkable About section:

Brainstorm about those topics you want to include. Check how others in your field describe themselves. List important keywords you want to include with the reader in mind, not a machine.

Craft a bullet point structure of your About section to see the flow on screen or on paper. Insert storytelling elements that show what makes you stand out. Add strong statements as well.

Ask colleagues or business partners instead of close friends how they perceive you, what makes it unique to work with you in their view. They might mention words you wouldn’t find otherwise.

Write your own story in a couple of paragraphs using the bullet point structure and the feedback you received from others. Print that and read it out loud. Does it sound like you? Great!

Well done – you updated your existing About section or took these pages as a trigger to write yours from scratch. Believe me, you will never be fully satisfied with the result. You always find the About section of others more compelling. Get used to it and update yours regularly.

Question: What is the biggest challenge in updating your About section?

PS: From next week on, I will publish a new lesson every Saturday morning 8.30am Chicago time.

PPS: Want to learn more examples? Please connect with me on LinkedIn.