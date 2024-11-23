Do you want to copy the average profiles of those who categorise themselves in unremarkable ways? Are you a mere salesperson, marketing specialist, lawyer, architect, or executive assistant? I suspect that you feel that you’re much more than that and would like to showcase it well.

But look at the text on your business card; that indeed complies with the basic, short job description. Fortunately, we have more choices in how to describe our personal brand on LinkedIn.

And the key question: do you want to show your writing activities on or outside of Substack as well in your LinkedIn profile?

There are good reasons in both directions. When writing is our side business and we use LinkedIn in our corporate job it still can be good to add a hint to it - as many people on Substack or in our books became interested which can be good for the main profession as well.

Those who started early on the platform from the old online CV days of LinkedIn might still list “job at company” as their headline. In my view this is far too stereotyped and doesn’t say anything about you, the value you bring to the market, how you help others to achieve their fulfilment at work or in their personal life. We are more than that!

The headline is not just placed under your LinkedIn profile, it is visible with each post you write and even under each comment you make. The first 60 characters are the most important, given the short space on the mobile app when commenting.

How to create the ideal headline? I distinguish these ways to craft an elegant headline for your personal brand. Have a look at these examples:

Role at the company like Jason VandeBoom: Founder & CEO of ActiveCampaign. I would keep this only for the top leadership roles of well-known organisations with descriptive titles. Outcome-related description like Justin Welsh: The Diversified Solopreneur | Building a portfolio of one-person businesses to $5M in revenue. Posts & articles about the process. Works best when bringing others to the journey with stated results. Mixing highlights and descriptions like Raul Kumar: Founder & CEO | Helping B2B businesses grow through Strategy, Marketing & Sales. Remarkable intro visible under each comment. Fully visible authors helping others as a business like Andi Bitay : Helping Solopreneurs Create Purpose-Led Content with Ease & Authenticity • Social Media Strategist and Creator Coach • Advocate for Sustainable Creativity & Self-Reflection . Outcome, activities and passion!

Here is my earlier example mixing those descriptions: When I worked at the Australian Risk Management software vendor, I replaced Channel Sales Manager at Noggin with Helping consultants, partners and their clients manage risk smarter | Alliance & Channel Manager | Social Media Mentor.

This is a combination of the target audience (consultants and partners), company slogan (manage risk smarter), searchable keywords (Alliance and Channel Manager) and my social media passion at the end. When I added the word Alliance, my feed changed as LinkedIn started to show me a range of other Alliance Managers and their content to engage with.

This is the current headline on my LinkedIn profile where I added my “Published Author” to the end being more visible than in the middle:

These are my suggestions to finetune your headline:

Research how your competitors, others in adjacent areas and fellow writers describe themselves in their headline. Brainstorm words for you that cut through the noise while remaining familiar.

Ask others around you how they describe you and what you offer to the market. This way you can get an external view with suitable word suggestions you can use for your headline.

Craft two or three headlines combining an outcome and some keywords with a vertical separator, possibly ask ChatGPT for variants. Show these examples to your ideal target market and others who know you well.

Adapt your headline with the winning suggestion and check how it looks like when you post and comment. Finetune until you are happy and the result withstands external comparison.

The right headline helps you to escape the ordinary, to show what you can do for others, to entice people to watch your profile and engage with your content. Does it look better than the standard approach which most of your competitors still use? Convinced to change it right now? Go!

Task: Please share your headline with me, happy to help.

PS: Want to learn more examples? Please connect with me on LinkedIn.