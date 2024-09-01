Image created using Placeit.net

Initially I only wanted to compile the best episodes of my weekly blogging series on LinkedIn using the hashtag #socialsellingmonday into an eBook. As Social Selling is about collaboration and engagement, I decided to add more voices to create a comprehensive book instead.

In May 2023 I published “Connect & Act – Systematic Social Selling” with a range of experts who shared their wisdom in longer interviews or in shorter paragraphs across the book.

“Social Selling for Jobseekers” as a dedicated version of the original book for those in job search activities includes other experts who have been so kind to add their relevant experience and practical advice.

This is not a typical career book talking about resumes and cover letters or preparing for interviews. It is rather an addition to master your personal brand with content and conversion activities.

What do I mean with Social Selling? Discussing a couple of definitions in the book, for me it is “a clever approach of using social media and digital tools to enhance business conversations.” This way we take a conversation offline into a call or a meeting to advance your business agenda (or career in the case of jobseekers), in my view the universal target of Social Selling.

The book follows a structure which I declared by LEGO bricks: This first regular step in Social Selling represents your digital representation or personal brand, therefore I call the chapter “Complete”. This is followed by “Connect” about finding the right people and building lasting relationships with them. The third step “Content” is all about writing and engaging different types of material while the fourth step “Convert” takes a conversation to the next level.

The book follows those four chapters including contributions by carefully selected career experts such as Jane Jackson, Pree Sarkar, Ricky Pearl, Paul Di Michiel, Cybill Getgood, CHRP, IMA, Nicola Steel, Dennis Geelen, Arnold Marty, and Justin Michael who kindly wrote the foreword. With overall 27 external voices the book stands on solid ground.

Many people don’t read full books given the attention span challenges in the age of disruption. Therefore I spread the content across 42 double pages, each of them with four practical tips to execute the learning right away. When updates to those topics become available, a dedicated landing page with QR code gives further insight.

I am extremely grateful for the kind comments from members of my network about the book like my first career coach Craig McAlpine from New Zealand (“Gunnar’s book is a beacon of practical wisdom, offering a clear roadmap to success in the contemporary job market.”) or my former manager Brad Wochomurka (“It made hiring Gunnar at Hootsuite an easy decision”) whom I finally met in person four years after commencing our mutual journey.

Want to read more?

Download a free chapter of this book and let me know your feedback!

Or order a signed copy here.