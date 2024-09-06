How to use LinkedIn to transform your career
Relaunching my LinkedIn Power Lab webinar series on Monday 16 September together with career change expert Natalie Tran.
Stuck in your career? Uncertainty at your workplace? Too many layoffs around you? Or do you consider leaving the corporate world to create your own business?
I am relaunching my LinkedIn Power Lab webinar series which I ran from early 2020 for 36 episodes.
The new monthly webinars are co-delivered by an expert of the chosen topic. For the restart I am pleased to welcome career change expert and host of the Transition With Purpose podcast, Natalie Tran.
We will cover these three topics:
How to create your personal brand as a career changer
How to turn your passion and vision into your future reality
How to use LinkedIn for Social Selling activities as a jobseeker
Everyone attending the webinar will receive a free chapter of my book, Social Selling for Jobseekers.
→ Please register here to join us for this free webinar training with a range of practical tips. If you can’t make it you will receive a recording.
See you there?
