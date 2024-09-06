Stuck in your career? Uncertainty at your workplace? Too many layoffs around you? Or do you consider leaving the corporate world to create your own business?

I am relaunching my LinkedIn Power Lab webinar series which I ran from early 2020 for 36 episodes.

The new monthly webinars are co-delivered by an expert of the chosen topic. For the restart I am pleased to welcome career change expert and host of the Transition With Purpose podcast, Natalie Tran.

We will cover these three topics:

How to create your personal brand as a career changer How to turn your passion and vision into your future reality How to use LinkedIn for Social Selling activities as a jobseeker

Everyone attending the webinar will receive a free chapter of my book, Social Selling for Jobseekers.

→ Please register here to join us for this free webinar training with a range of practical tips. If you can’t make it you will receive a recording.

See you there?