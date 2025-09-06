How to use LinkedIn to Convert Your Website
Why are we active on social (or not yet)? Because we want to bring clients closer on their customer journey to transformation using our products or services. My latest LinkedIn webinar shows you how.
Episode 47 of my LinkedIn Power Lab Webinar series provides tips how to combine LinkedIn with the websites of small businesses who typically don’t have a dedicated marketing team.
For this webinar, I partnered up with John Benschop from Auckland 🇳🇿 based web agency Web 8 who developed a simple schedule how busy business owners can also make that happen.
We covered the way to move from Handshake on LinkedIn, to a Hookup on your website, and finally to Harvesting conversions over time - what we all desire on social media.
Here is the summary with action items on one slide:
Key Takeaways
LinkedIn Profile Optimisation
Use banner image and headline to clearly communicate value proposition
Add "View my services" link to showcase offerings
Include all relevant contact details
Utilise featured section to highlight key content/offerings
Creating Engaging Content
Mix personal and professional content
Use real photos/videos over stock images
Write posts that encourage comments/engagement
Respond to comments to build relationships
Converting Conversations
Use my "Message Engine Optimisation" (MEO) approach by planting searchable keywords in messages
Star important conversations for follow-up
Send voice messages or short videos via LinkedIn mobile app
Move conversations to calls/meetings when appropriate
Website Integration
Add LinkedIn follow button on your website
Use chatbots and scheduling tools to convert site visitors
Offer targeted lead magnets to capture email addresses
Focus on quality over quantity of leads
Developing LinkedIn Habits
Create a daily/weekly task list for consistent activity
Spend 15 minutes per day on key actions
Engage with others before posting your own content
Review what's working and adjust approach regularly
Next Steps
Review John's LinkedIn toolkit for practical tips
Implement website conversion tools like chatbots and scheduling links
Develop a consistent LinkedIn habit using daily/weekly task list
Focus on moving LinkedIn connections to owned channels (email, calls)
Recording
Watch the video on my YouTube channel here.
Want to learn more about using LinkedIn for entrepreneurs or small business owners? Please read my bestselling book, Connect & Act.
👉 Please check it out and order here
✍️ You can also grab a signed copy within 🇦🇺🇳🇿 or sent worldwide
Practical, clear, and actionable, this breakdown makes LinkedIn feel less overwhelming for small business owners. I like how you’ve tied habits, conversations, and website integration into one flow. It’s a great reminder that consistency beats complexity every time.
nice conection