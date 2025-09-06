Episode 47 of my LinkedIn Power Lab Webinar series provides tips how to combine LinkedIn with the websites of small businesses who typically don’t have a dedicated marketing team.

For this webinar, I partnered up with John Benschop from Auckland 🇳🇿 based web agency Web 8 who developed a simple schedule how busy business owners can also make that happen.

We covered the way to move from Handshake on LinkedIn, to a Hookup on your website, and finally to Harvesting conversions over time - what we all desire on social media.

Here is the summary with action items on one slide:

Key Takeaways

LinkedIn Profile Optimisation

Use banner image and headline to clearly communicate value proposition

Add "View my services" link to showcase offerings

Include all relevant contact details

Utilise featured section to highlight key content/offerings

Creating Engaging Content

Mix personal and professional content

Use real photos/videos over stock images

Write posts that encourage comments/engagement

Respond to comments to build relationships

Converting Conversations

Use my "Message Engine Optimisation" (MEO) approach by planting searchable keywords in messages

Star important conversations for follow-up

Send voice messages or short videos via LinkedIn mobile app

Move conversations to calls/meetings when appropriate

Website Integration

Add LinkedIn follow button on your website

Use chatbots and scheduling tools to convert site visitors

Offer targeted lead magnets to capture email addresses

Focus on quality over quantity of leads

Developing LinkedIn Habits

Create a daily/weekly task list for consistent activity

Spend 15 minutes per day on key actions

Engage with others before posting your own content

Review what's working and adjust approach regularly

Next Steps

Review John's LinkedIn toolkit for practical tips

Implement website conversion tools like chatbots and scheduling links

Develop a consistent LinkedIn habit using daily/weekly task list

Focus on moving LinkedIn connections to owned channels (email, calls)

Recording

Watch the video on my YouTube channel here.

