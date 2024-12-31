LinkedIn for Smart Humans

LinkedIn for Smart Humans

Home
Notes
Social Selling Monday 💡
Latest LinkedIn Lesson 🗞️
LinkedIn Power Lab 🎤
Podcasts & Interviews 🎬
Books & Courses 📚
About

May 2025

February 2025

January 2025

December 2024

Latest LinkedIn Lesson 🗞️
This regular series includes detailed tips about what to change to make your LinkedIn activities successful. They are typically written for solopreneurs…
  
Gunnar Habitz
Latest LinkedIn Lesson 🗞️ Episode #4 - Visuals
This weekly episode of my LinkedIn tips series talks about the visual elements: your profile photo and the background image - the recognisable real…
  
Gunnar Habitz
1
How I published my book backwards
A mindset shift to bring books out to market faster.
Published on The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋  
Latest LinkedIn Lesson 🗞️ Episode #3 - Details
This weekly episode of my LinkedIn tips series dedicated for writers covers all the details that round up your profile and can help to be discovered and…
  
Gunnar Habitz
1
Latest LinkedIn Lesson 🗞️ Episode #2 - About
This episode of my LinkedIn tips series dedicated for writers tackles the potentially longest and most difficult part: the About section. Who else…
  
Gunnar Habitz
© 2025 Gunnar Habitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture