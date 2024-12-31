Subscribe
How to use LinkedIn to Convert Your Website
Why are we active on social (or not yet)? Because we want to bring clients closer on their customer journey to transformation using our products or…
21 hrs ago
•
Gunnar Habitz
Reintroducing my Newsletters 🗞️
Do you enjoy writing in cafés? Do you like to write your book? Do you use LinkedIn to promote your writing? And how do you improve your habits…
Published on Business Book Builder ☕️
•
Sep 1
May 2025
Latest LinkedIn Lesson 🗞️ Episode #9 - Invite
How to connect properly with people you met in real life or online? Just clicking on 'Connect' is like giving your business card to a stranger. Here are…
May 20
•
Gunnar Habitz
February 2025
Latest LinkedIn Lesson 🗞️ Episode #8 - Networking
How to turn online connections into real-world relationships? Engage with professionals on LinkedIn by following, commenting, and exchanging insights …
Feb 9
•
Gunnar Habitz
January 2025
Latest LinkedIn Lesson 🗞️ Episode #7 - Featured
How to describe your best work quickly on LinkedIn without scrolling all posts?Welcome to the Featured section which can show your best posts or even a…
Jan 26
•
Gunnar Habitz
Latest LinkedIn Lesson 🗞️ Episode #6 - Purpose
What is your purpose to be active on LinkedIn? Did you ever describe it properly and share that as part of your personal brand? Let me show you how that…
Jan 11
•
Gunnar Habitz
Latest LinkedIn Lesson 🗞️ Episode #5 - Expertise
In this weekly episode of my LinkedIn tips series we cover the expertise we all should show and potentially rewrite in the view of the audience to show…
Jan 4
•
Gunnar Habitz
December 2024
Latest LinkedIn Lesson 🗞️
This regular series includes detailed tips about what to change to make your LinkedIn activities successful. They are typically written for solopreneurs…
Dec 31, 2024
•
Gunnar Habitz
Latest LinkedIn Lesson 🗞️ Episode #4 - Visuals
This weekly episode of my LinkedIn tips series talks about the visual elements: your profile photo and the background image - the recognisable real…
Dec 21, 2024
•
Gunnar Habitz
How I published my book backwards
A mindset shift to bring books out to market faster.
Published on The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋
•
Dec 14, 2024
Latest LinkedIn Lesson 🗞️ Episode #3 - Details
This weekly episode of my LinkedIn tips series dedicated for writers covers all the details that round up your profile and can help to be discovered and…
Dec 7, 2024
•
Gunnar Habitz
Latest LinkedIn Lesson 🗞️ Episode #2 - About
This episode of my LinkedIn tips series dedicated for writers tackles the potentially longest and most difficult part: the About section. Who else…
Dec 1, 2024
•
Gunnar Habitz
