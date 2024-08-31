Welcome to LinkedIn for Writers

G’day!

Welcome to LinkedIn for Substack Writers - my personal Substack talking about all things Social Selling via LinkedIn from a writer’s perspective. I am posting mostly out of cafes in Sydney and other places in sunny Australia.

In this publication I share inspirational posts about using social media marketing activities for writers with focus on LinkedIn. I started way back in 2018 and shared my tips using the hashtags #socialsellingmonday for more than 300 weeks.

As a seasoned writer myself, I published 27 books, the majority of them are travel books about m European home in Switzerland, Czech Republic and Germany, released by German major travel publishers. As a side business journalist for local newspapers in those three countries for 30 years, I learned to adopt and change from getting paid cents per line up to blogging for free. The carefully built personal brand resulted in my consulting work - impossible without consistent writing in the first place.

Since coming to Australia in 2016, I’m blogging about various topics like business, entrepreneurship, sales, marketing, leadership - and social selling, the art and science of using social media and digital tools to advance our business agenda. That resulted in my first two self-published business books in English, “Connect & Act - Systematic Social Selling” (May 2023) and “Social Selling for Jobseekers” (April 2024).

Some fun facts? After moving to Sydney, I built the Opera House as a Lego kit - it is never too late to have a happy childhood. As a student, I have been working as a tour guide in London and Venice, later became a destination manager and team leader in Prague. As a born introvert, I changed over time into the ESTJ personality type.

Here I document my stories combining the two passions of social selling and writing towards monetisation. Looking forward to engage with other fellow writers here - feel free to send me an email to substack@habitz.ch or find me on LinkedIn.



Why do you want to subscribe?

LinkedIn for Substack Writers is a reader-supported publication. Free subscribers receive access to all the free posts shared weekly and also some larger stories.

If you would like to support me directly, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription which is actually not more than one or two coffees per month.

Paid subscribers will be able to:

Access posts only for paid subscribers incl. the full archive Test new products such as book chapters or course lessons Get my Organic LinkedIn Course for free (value $97) Download a complimentary copy of my upcoming books “Lead Not Manage” and “LinkedIn for Writers”

Founding members receive the same as the paid subscription plus

Complementary access to my course Your Own Online Course (value $97)

Free refresh of your LinkedIn profile (value $247)

Your support means a lot to me!

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date and join the crew

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.